By Aikantik Bag Sep 29, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is currently synonymous with the box office as he became the first actor to deliver back-to-back Rs. 1,000 crore grossers in the same year. Jawan is currently quite steady and marching toward Pathaan's global record. With two new releases, the movie might face a bit of competition, hence the makers started a new ticketing campaign to fetch more footfall.

Inching toward the Rs. 600 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Atlee directorial earned Rs. 5.5 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 581.43 crore in India. The critically acclaimed movie has been appreciated by viewers too. The cast includes Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner.

