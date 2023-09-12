Box office collection: 'Jawan' becomes fastest Rs. 300cr-grosser, dethrones 'Pathaan'

Entertainment

Box office collection: 'Jawan' becomes fastest Rs. 300cr-grosser, dethrones 'Pathaan'

Written by Aikantik Bag September 12, 2023 | 04:51 pm 1 min read

'Jawan' is on a money-minting spree!

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is all about fury and rage and the same is being reflected in the actioner's box office collection. The Atlee directorial is shattering records left and right and is not slowing down anytime soon. Now, the action drama has broken another record by becoming the fastest Hindi film to surpass the Rs. 300 crore mark in India.

Aiming for the Rs. 600 crore mark globally

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated that Jawan achieved this feat in six days i.e., on Tuesday. Earlier, Khan's Pathaan held the record as it surpassed the coveted mark in seven days. As per trend, the movie is slated to break Pathaan's global box office records with ease. Currently, it is marching toward the Rs. 600 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline