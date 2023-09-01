#JawanTrailer: SRK starrer rakes in 102M+ views in 24 hours

Entertainment

#JawanTrailer: SRK starrer rakes in 102M+ views in 24 hours

Written by Aikantik Bag September 01, 2023 | 02:07 pm 1 min read

'Jawan' is releasing in theaters in a week

It is September 1 and the Jawan mania is taking over! The Shah Rukh Khan actioner is in a huge buzz and the newly released trailer has awed viewers across the spectrum. Now, Red Chillies Entertainment has revealed that the film's trailer got over 102M views across all platforms in 24 hours. The anticipation behind the Atlee directorial is at an all-time high.

Advance booking and release details

The production house shared a new graphic where Khan is seen in the massy avatar with a cigar between his lips. Interestingly, the prevue raked in 112M+ views in 24 hours. The upcoming action thriller is set to release on September 7 and the advance booking window has already been opened. The movie is touted to break Pathaan's box office record.

Twitter Post

Poll Will 'Jawan' beat 'Pathaan's advance booking figures?

Yes, of course! King Khan is his own competition 0% No way! 'Pathaan' is OG 0% Poll is completed Good choice! Book your tickets here Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' advance booking is open now Good choice! Read about 'Pathaan's advance booking record SRK-starrer 'Pathaan' mints Rs. 20 crore in pre-ticket sales booking

Share this timeline