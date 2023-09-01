#JawanTrailer: SRK starrer rakes in 102M+ views in 24 hours
It is September 1 and the Jawan mania is taking over! The Shah Rukh Khan actioner is in a huge buzz and the newly released trailer has awed viewers across the spectrum. Now, Red Chillies Entertainment has revealed that the film's trailer got over 102M views across all platforms in 24 hours. The anticipation behind the Atlee directorial is at an all-time high.
Advance booking and release details
The production house shared a new graphic where Khan is seen in the massy avatar with a cigar between his lips. Interestingly, the prevue raked in 112M+ views in 24 hours. The upcoming action thriller is set to release on September 7 and the advance booking window has already been opened. The movie is touted to break Pathaan's box office record.