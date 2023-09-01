'Loki' to 'Moon Knight': Top 5 Marvel series to watch

September 01, 2023

Known for breaking box-office records, Marvel superheroes are now ruling the OTT space as well. Marvel made history by earning 28 Emmy nominations in 2021. We don't have to wait for months/years to see our favorite superheroes venture out on adventures fighting supervillains anymore, Marvel has brought a plethora of shows on Disney+ for us to binge-watch. These are our favorites.

'Ms. Marvel' (2022- )

Ms. Marvel is a miniseries streaming on Disney+ Hotstar that follows Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American fan girl of Avengers based in Jersey City. Like most other teenagers, Khan also struggles to adjust to high school and sometimes at home as well until she gains her superpowers. Created by Bisha K Ali, Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani in the titular role.

'Moon Knight' (2022- )

Moon Knight is another Marvel miniseries that revolves around Marc Spector aka Steven Grant, brought to life from the Marvel Comics by Oscar Isaac. Spector and Grant are alters of a man, suffering from dissociative identity disorder (DID), who is endowed with an Egyptian moon god's powers but ends up realizing the powers are both blessings and curses in his life.

'Loki' (2021- )

It's about an alternate Loki who changes history in the Marvel series Loki, which is set after the events of the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki from the movies to the show. While the first season was released in June 2021, the second season of the series is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on October 6.

'WandaVision' (2021- )

The miniseries WandaVision, revolving around Wanda Maximoff and Vision, is a standout series among the several Marvel shows in more than one way. It's a unique combination of classic sitcoms and the Marvel Cinematic Universe that explores grief and nostalgia, never explored so deeply before in Marvel movies or shows. The series earned as many as 23 Primetime Emmy nominations and won three.

'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' (2013-2020)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is the very first Marvel show that aired on television. The show follows the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division (S.H.I.E.L.D.) embarking on unique missions and dealing with unconventional enemies. The show ran for seven seasons starring Clark Gregg, Henry Simmons, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, and Jeff Ward.

