'Jailer' producer gifts BMX X7 to Rajinikanth

Entertainment

'Jailer' producer gifts BMX X7 to Rajinikanth

Written by Aikantik Bag September 01, 2023 | 01:38 pm 1 min read

Kalanithi Maran gifted Rajinikanth a brand new BMW X7

Megastar Rajinikanth is soaring high with the all-time blockbuster Jailer. The movie is breaking box office records left and right and is here to keep minting more money. Now, producer Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures gifted the actor a brand new BMW X7 as a part of the film's success. Maran had presented both X7 and BMW i7 and the actor chose the former.

Rajinikanth earned a hefty sum with the film's success

Sun Pictures has released a video where Maran is seen presenting the key to Thalaivar Rajinikanth. Recently, Maran also presented the profit share cheque to the actor. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan revealed that the producer gave Rs. 100 crore to the actor which is a surplus on Rs. 110 crore remuneration. The movie has emerged to be a viewers' favorite.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline