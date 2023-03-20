Entertainment

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth lodges complaint; jewelry worth Rs. 3.60 lakh missing

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 20, 2023, 01:05 pm 1 min read

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth lodged an FIR after jewelry went missing from her home

Filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth filed a complaint at the Teynampet Police Station, Chennai after jewelry (gold and diamond) worth around Rs. 3.60 lakh went missing from her house. The police are currently investigating the matter under IPC Section 381—theft by domestic help. The filmmaker has reportedly mentioned about three suspects who are in her house staff and knew about the jewelry.

More details about the case

As per the FIR report, Rajinikanth stated that there were around 60 pieces of gold and diamond jewelry and gave a detailed list of the items. She also stated that she used them last during her sister Soundarya's wedding back in 2019. Reportedly, the locker traveled to places after the wedding before finally coming into her father megastar Rajinikanth's residence.

