Abhimanyu Singh joins the cast of Rajinikanth-starrer 'Annaatthe'

'Annaatthe' is reportedly scheduled to release during Diwali this year

Actor Abhimanyu Singh is set to feature in megastar Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Annaatthe, the production banner Sun Pictures announced on Saturday. The action-drama film is written and directed by Siva, known for movies such as Siruthai, Vedhalam, and Viswasam. Sun Pictures shared the news of Singh joining the cast in a post on their official Twitter handle.

"#AbhimanyuSingh joins the cast of #Annaatthe @rajinikanth @directorsiva #Nayanthara @KeerthyOfficial @immancomposer," the tweet read. Annaatthe also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Prakash Raj, among others. Singh made his big-screen debut with the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed 2001 film Aks. He is known for his performances in Rakta Charitra, I Am, Mom, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Gulaal, Jannat, and Lakshya.

Annaatthe is reportedly scheduled to release during Diwali this year. The makers of D Imman-musical had earlier planned to release the film in January during Pongal. Due to the pandemic, the filming got postponed, which later resumed in the second week of December 2020. However, after a few days, the shooting got halted because four crew members tested COVID-19 positive on the sets.

Meanwhile, Singh who has also acted in films down South, including Oxygen, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh. He will be also seen in Arjun Rampal's The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon and Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey which is based on Karthik Subbaraj's cult Tamil film Jigarthanda.