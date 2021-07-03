Ranveer Singh to make TV debut with 'The Big Picture'

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 06:46 pm

Ranveer Singh to turn host for TV show, 'The Big Picture'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to make his television debut with Colors TV's upcoming show, The Big Picture. This Indian adaptation of the famous international quiz show will feature the Simmba actor as the host, as per reports. He will ask visual-based questions and if the contestants give the correct answers, they win the big prize money. Here's more.

First Look

The first look of the quiz show to release today

Produced by Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment B.V, the show will stream on Voot and Jio as well. According to Colors TV's Twitter post, its first look will be released today at 6:45 pm. "Kaynat ka yeh nayab mauka dene aa rahe hai Ranveer! Watch Ranveer's debut on TV today at 6.45 PM only on #Colors #TheBigPicture #RanveerOnColors @RanveerOfficial," the post read.

Twitter Post

Check out the post here

Kaynat ka yeh nayab mauka dene aa rahe hai Ranveer! Watch Ranveer's debut on TV today at 6.45 PM only on #Colors #TheBigPicture #RanveerOnColors @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/akRgHm8v5S — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) July 3, 2021

Quote

Here's what Singh has to say on his TV debut

While viewers loved Singh on the big screen all these years, he will now charm them on the small screen. "Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors' The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a 'now' generation quiz show sealed the deal for me," Singh said in a statement.

Rules

What is the format of the game show?

The BYJU's-sponsored show will give three lifelines to contestants to correctly answer 12 visual-based questions and win millions. Viewers can also participate from the comfort of their homes. Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, "His (Singh's) youth appeal makes him an instant fit...and we are certain that his exuberance and charm will captivate the people of India."

Another Project

Singh might also collaborate with renowned adventurer Bear Grylls

According to reports, Singh is also set to shoot an adventure show for Netflix in Siberia with Bear Grylls. "The OTT giant has almost closed the deal and we will see the two share screen-space for the first time for kind of adventure stunts in the wilderness," a source said. The renowned adventurer has earlier collaborated with Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, and PM Narendra Modi.