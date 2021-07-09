'Sooryavanshi' will never go stale: Rohit Shetty on film's release

It has been a long wait for Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, but the director believes his much-anticipated film will stand the test of time whenever it arrives in the theatres. While many producers are opting for digital releases amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the Akshay Kumar-starrer, however, continue to stick to their promise of delivering the film as a theatrical experience.

New release date for 'Sooryavanshi' yet to be announced

A still from 'Sooryavanshi'

Sooryavanshi was originally scheduled for a release on March 24 last year. The makers had later announced in June 2020 the movie will hit the screens around Diwali but it was postponed again and was set to arrive in cinema halls on April 30 this year. However, there is no update yet on the new release date of the film, also featuring Katrina Kaif.

Film

The film will not go stale: Shetty

Asked if there was a concern about the content of Sooryavanshi—delayed due to the pandemic—going stale, Shetty said thanks to the subject of the movie and the way it has been shot, it will never look old. "I have a film that is ready, I will start with the editing of Cirkus now," the director said, adding Sooryavanshi for sure will not go stale.

Details

'Sooryavanshi' is the fourth film in Shetty's cop universe

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Shetty's cop universe after Singham and Singham Returns starring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. The release of Sooryavanshi depends on when the theaters will resume operations, the director said.

Upcoming projects

Shetty is also hosting 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 11

Next up for the director is Cirkus, which reunites him with his Simmba star Singh. The film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play, The Comedy of Errors. Shetty said that Cirkus is a totally different film. The director is returning as the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the 11th season of which will air on Colors TV from July 17.