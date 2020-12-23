Last updated on Dec 23, 2020, 06:27 pm
Written bySagar Malik
The shooting for superstar Rajinikanth-starrer upcoming movie Annaatthe has been suspended after four crew members tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the film's sets.
Sun Pictures, the production house backing the project, has confirmed the development on social media.
Rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative, the company added in its statement.
Here are more details on this.
Sun Pictures confirmed the news through an announcement on Twitter.
"During routine testing at #Annaathe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19 (sic)," their statement read.
"Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed," it further added.
The superstar in now expected to return to Chennai on Wednesday or Thursday.
Announcement : During routine testing at #Annaathe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19. Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed.— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) December 23, 2020
The shooting of Annaatthe, which was initially affected by the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown earlier this year, was resumed in the second week of December.
The production began in Hyderabad, with Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and others.
The 70-year-old superstar had last week taken a chartered flight to the city along with his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush to work on the project.
Touted to be a rural drama, Annaatthe is being directed by Siruthai Siva.
It also features actors Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Sathish, and Soori.
Rajinikanth was last seen on the silver screen playing an angry cop in Darbar.
He is now looking to quickly wrap up his film duties to focus on his highly-anticipated political plunge ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections.
