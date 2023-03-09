Entertainment

Remembering late Satish Kaushik: Actor-filmmaker's unheard, heartfelt, inspiring stories

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 09, 2023, 02:56 pm 2 min read

What made Satish Kaushik a legend beyond the screen? Read his unheard stories

Actor-director-screenwriter Satish Kaushik's demise has left an unfillable chasm in the industry. The 66-year-old died of a heart attack in Gurugram on Thursday. His body will be flown to Mumbai on Thursday afternoon, and the cremation will take place in the presence of his family and industry members. Here are some tidbits about his life that make him a legend beyond the screen, too.

Kaushik reportedly offered to marry Neena Gupta

The Mr. India actor offered to marry veteran actor Neena Gupta when she was in distress over her relationship with former West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards falling apart in the late-1980s. Gupta was pregnant with her daughter—fashion designer Masaba—back then. Kaushik had once said, "I used to appreciate the fact that a girl at that time decided to have a child out of wedlock."

Came to Mumbai with nothing more than Rs. 800!

Kaushik reportedly hailed from Delhi's Karol Bagh area and had traveled to the "city of dreams" Mumbai with nothing but Rs. 800! Slowly and steadily, he paved his own path into Bollywood and went on to be cast in several iconic roles. He had also studied the craft of acting at National School of Drama, Delhi, and Film & Television Institute of India, Pune.

When he thanked Anil Kapoor for 'reviving' his career

Kaushik didn't shy away from publicly acknowledging his colleagues' contribution to his career. For instance, he once revealed that Anil Kapoor had "revived" his career as a filmmaker and had played a key role in fetching the opportunity for him to direct Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain. Notably, producer D Rama Naidu was uncertain about collaborating with Kaushik, but Kapoor saved the deal.

He worked as cashier before venturing into cinema

Before films came his way, the Haseena Maan Jaayegi actor worked as a cashier in Mumbai. "I did not want to sleep on platforms, so I had worked a lot to earn enough to be able to sleep without an empty stomach," he once said. Kaushik used to earn Rs. 400/month, and post-work, he would go to Prithvi Theatre to practice and perform plays.