Entertainment

Mammootty's latest 'Christopher' now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Mammootty's latest 'Christopher' now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 09, 2023, 02:17 pm 1 min read

Mammootty's 'Christopher' is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Mammootty is a bonafide superstar in the Malayalam film industry, and he has been entertaining viewers for many decades now. The actor's latest theatrical release was the crime thriller, Christopher, which opened to positive to mixed reviews from critics and viewers in February 2023. Now, the film has been released on OTT and began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday.

More details about the film

Christopher revolves around a cop who goes outside the boundaries of the law when the system fails him. The spine-chilling film traces his motives and actions and runs across different timelines. Helmed by B Unnikrishnan, the film also features Vinay Rai, R Sarathkumar, Sneha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Aditi Ravi, among others. After a successful theatrical run, the makers are expecting the same on OTT.

Here's what Prime Video posted

investigating a vigilante cop comes at the cost of shocking revelations!#ChristopherOnPrime, watch now https://t.co/xLGzAs6P4t pic.twitter.com/Us2b0YJRQt — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 9, 2023