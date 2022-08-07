Entertainment

Has Shahid Kapoor signed remake of Malayalam film 'Mumbai Police'?

Shahid Kapoor will reportedly be seen in the Hindi remake of Malayalam film 'Mumbai Police.'

It's one more remake for Shahid Kapoor! Kapoor, whose stardom skyrocketed after Arjun Reddy's remake Kabir Singh, has now reportedly signed another film, this time a Malayalam-to-Hindi remake. If this clicks at the box office, it might be a gamechanger for Kapoor, who is currently reeling under the massive failure of Jersey, which was interestingly also a remake of its namesake Telugu film.

Context Why does this story matter?

At a time when remakes have earned the notorious tag of being "lazy copies" of the original, Kabir Singh turned out to be breath of fresh air for the box office. So, Kapoor's gravitation toward remakes is unsurprising.

The Haider actor is also working on Nuit Blanche's remake, titled Bloody Daddy, that will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and released on Voot Select.

Information The film is expected to enter pre-production in October

A source told Peeping Moon, "Shahid has given his verbal nod and will sign on the dotted line post the final narration, which is expected to take place next month." Roshan Andrews—who helmed the original—is expected to direct the Hindi version too. The neo-noir psychological thriller will reportedly be backed by Roy Kapur Films and is expected to enter the pre-production stage in October.

Speculation Makers might rope in popular South Indian female actor

The original was headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and revolved around a police officer investigating a murder while also simultaneously battling partial memory loss. Kapoor will reportedly play the role of a reckless, carefree officer who unravels this case and its link with his past. If things go as per the makers, a noted South Indian female actor will be roped in opposite Kapoor.

Upcoming projects Where else will we see Kapoor?

Kapoor has an interesting line-up of films to keep him busy in the coming months. It was recently announced that he will be seen alongside Kriti Sanon in a robot rom-com, which is slated to go into production this year. The Jab We Met actor has also been signed for Bull, which is based on the real-life story of Brigadier Bulsara of the Indian Army.

Trivia Sukumaran's other films are being adapted, too

Sukumaran seems to be a hot favorite in Bollywood these days! His 2019 dramedy Driving Licence is being remade into Selfiee, which stars Emraan Hashmi, Akshay Kumar, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. Besides that, his 2020 action thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum is also being remade by John Abraham's banner and will star him and his Ek Villain Returns co-star, Arjun Kapoor.