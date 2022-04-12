Entertainment

'Hostel': Ashok Selvan's film getting released end of this month

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 12, 2022, 12:47 pm 2 min read

'Hostel' is Ashok Selvan's third film to release this year

Hostel finally gets a release date! Starring Ashok Selvan (Oh My Kadavule), the film is an official Tamil remake of the 2015 Malayalam movie Adi Kapyare Kootamani, helmed by John Varghese. Directed by Sumanth Radhakrishnan, Hostel is set to hit the theaters on April 28. Priya Bhavani Shankar, R Ravindran, Sathish, and Nassar will be seen playing pivotal roles in the horror comedy.

Selvan, a complete outsider to the South Indian film industry, has established himself slowly and steadily.

He gained prominence for his performances in films like Soodhu Kavvum (2013), Pizza II: Villa (2013), Thegidi (2014), and Oh My Kadavule (2020).

Also, Hostel is Selvan's third release in 2022 after Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal and Manmadha Leelai. Both have received favorable reviews.

So, hopes are high!

The original, Adi Kapyare Kootamani narrated the story of a man and how he tries to sneak in his girlfriend in his hostel. What happens after they discover paranormal activity in the building makes the rest of the story. Meanwhile, Hostel has Bobo Sashi as its music composer and Praveen has handled the cinematography. Last year in July, the film got its engaging teaser.

Hostel has a lot riding on it as the original Malayalam film did stellar business. Made on a budget of Rs. 1.8cr, it earned a good Rs. 25cr. Also, it was made in Tamil and Malayalam, so it needs to be seen how this upcoming movie fares. Separately, apart from Hostel, Shankar is also looking forward to the release of Thiruchitrambalam, co-starring Dhanush.

Meanwhile, Selvan's slate of projects include Nitham Oru Vaanam. The R Karthik directorial has been touted to be a feel-good travelogue movie. Besides Selvan, the cast includes Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, Abhirami, and Kaali Venkat. He also has Aakasham in his pipeline. Both the movies will be released in Telugu and Tamil. They are expected to release this year only.