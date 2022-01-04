'Valimai': Release date unchanged, clash with 'Radhe Shyam,' other details

'Valimai': Release date unchanged, clash with 'Radhe Shyam,' other details

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 04, 2022, 06:21 pm 2 min read

'Valimai,' starring Ajith Kumar, will be released as Pongal special

Valimai is still a Pongal outing. Its producer Boney Kapoor shared a short clip from the film today while reassuring that it will be released as per original plan. And to maintain the hype, the team has reportedly roped in Kapoor's children, Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor, for launching the film's Hindi poster. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda and Naga Chaitanya will share its Telugu poster.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey was the first to announce a release delay. Soon after, makers of RRR issued an official statement confirming the project's delay from its January 7, 2022 premiere date for the time being. When this happened, everyone started speculating that the release date of the H Vinoth-directorial will be changed as well. But this clarification leaves eager fans elated beyond limits.

Details Telugu and Hindi posters to release today, says report

While sharing the video, Kapoor wrote, "Experience the POWER OF #VALIMAI, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Releasing Worldwide on 13th January 2022." Now, about the posters. A Pinkvilla exclusive says those will be released by the actors on social media. The film's Hindi and Telugu trailers will also be shared today, it added, but some other outlets reported the trailers will be out tomorrow.

Clash It will be 'Valimai' v/s 'Radhe Shyam' in AP, Telangana

Though the cop drama won't face stiff competition from RRR, it has to fight it out with Radhe Shyam in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The latter is still a Sankranti release (January 14 outing) and for now, the team behind Prabhas' romantic saga has not delayed its release. "Our hopes are always High," director Radha Krishna Kumar had tweeted earlier today, so let's see.

Updates What you need to know of 'Valimai'?

Besides the trailer and several other things, Valimai makers have released three audio tracks— Naanga Vera Maari, Mother Song, and Whistle Theme— all of which are internet blockbusters. Besides Ajith Kumar, it also has Huma Qureshi as the leading lady, while Kartikeya Gummakonda will be seen as the main antagonist. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed Valimai's music and Nirav Shah has cranked the camera.