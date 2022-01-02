Confirming fears, 'RRR' makers announce indefinite postponement due to COVID-19

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 02, 2022, 10:40 am 3 min read

'RRR' is NOT getting released on January 7 now

The rumors of the much-anticipated venture, RRR, getting postponed have been doing the rounds for a while. Now, the final nail has been stuck. Makers of the pan-India film have issued an official statement confirming the project's delay from its January 7, 2022 release date for the time being. With this, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the SS Rajamouli directorial's schedule once again.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bringing two of the greatest stars of this generation—Jr. NTR and Ram Charan—together on screen, Rajamouli's venture has great expectations. Upon it, the inclusion of Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, and the grand scale of production, gives us probably one of the biggest films seen in Indian cinema. So, releasing this in less-than-ideal conditions can amount to losses (creative and financial).

Announcement 'We are forced to postpone our film,' said 'RRR' team

"Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film," said an official post from team RRR. The statement added: "We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, we will." The resounding note will surely lift the spirits of fans who have been waiting for months for the film.

Twitter Post Team sent 'sincere thanks to all the fans and audience'

Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/JlYsgNwpUO — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 1, 2022

Taking you down the timeline, after wrapping up the shoot in August last year, RRR was touted to be released in the theaters on October 13, 2021. But in September, makers postponed the release until there was some clarity about the opening of theaters. To the great relief of fans, January 7, 2022, was finalized as the premiere date in October.

Preparations Team was busy with promotions, had recently launched new song

Just hours before the announcement, the team had dropped a fresh song, Raamam Raaghavam, to build up the hype. Also, the entire crew had been present at a promotional event telecast by ZEE TV and ZEE Cinema. Now the wait will get, sadly, a bit longer. Meanwhile, mask up and maintain all COVID-19 precautions to help the pandemic condition in our country get better.

Data Number of Omicron cases in India climbed to 1,525

The number of Omicron cases in India spiked to 1,525 Sunday, thus creating a worrisome picture. Now, India stands at the potential brink of the third wave of coronavirus with a surge reported during the New Year's period. Earlier, Jersey had to be shelved, too.