Everything to know about Subhash Ghai's OTT debut '36 Farmhouse'

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 02, 2022, 12:00 am 2 min read

Subhash Ghai will soon step into OTT world with '36 Farmhouse'

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai is all set to debut in the OTT space with his upcoming venture, 36 Farmhouse. Alongside penning the story, the Ram Lakhan director is also taking on a new role as the music composer for the digital project. Ghai, to note, is producing 36 Farmhouse. Here's everything to know about the family drama directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma.

Context Why does this story matter?

Having given us some classic hits of Hindi cinema, the light and breezy comedy film, 36 Farmhouse, will define the path ahead for Ghai. With an ensemble cast, the movie was shot over three weeks on a tight budget, as per Ghai. Back in July, the director had shared a team photograph too. Now, the film is set to come out on ZEE5.

Twitter Post 'One palatial farmhouse. seven intruders. multiple motives'

New roles Ghai has penned, composed 3 tracks for film

In October, the 76-year-old revealed he was going to turn lyricist as well as music composer for the project. "I wrote the songs during the pandemic...recorded Mohabbat Mohabbat with Sonu Nigam and Mind Your Business, Aage Nikal with Hariharan," Ghai had said. The third song, Happy Birthday, he mentioned, was sung by Vaishnavi Sriram and Vishesh Jain of Whistling Woods International School of Music.

Cast Amol Parashar, Barkha Singh to headline '36 Farmhouse'

During his recent appearance on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, the Hero helmer formally announced his stint as the music composer. Coming to the cast, the comedy will star Amol Parashar, who recently impressed us in Cash. Joining him will be Barkha Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Flora Saini, and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles.

Story 'Some steal for need… Some for greed,' is tagline

As far as the plot is concerned, we will see some poor individuals break into a farmhouse for gathering certain essential things. But they find out the owners are involved in a darker business. The tagline, "Some steal for need... Some for greed," aptly summarizes it. Backed by ZEE Studios and Ghai's Mukta Arts, the release date of 36 Farmhouse will soon be out.