'Cash' trailer: Amol Parashar schemes to turn demonetization into start-up!

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 10, 2021, 09:54 am

Disney+ Hotstar dropped the trailer for its upcoming Hindi dramedy Cash recently. Starring Amol Parashar in the lead, the film is set during demonetization in India and a young man developing a business opportunity out of this fiasco. Directed by Rishabh Seth, the trailer, lasting 3:09 minutes, is refreshing and funny, packing quite a few memorable moments. Here's a breakdown for you.

On November 8, 2016, PM Narendra Modi had announced demonetization of Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000 currency notes to crackdown on black money. The decision, whether good or bad, birthed regional movies like Jr. NTR's Jai Lava Kusa, and Vijay's Mersal. Apart from Anurag Kashyap's Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, we haven't really seen the subject in mainstream Hindi movies. So this is a welcome move.

Start-up fanatic Armaan Gulati generates idea from demonetization

The Feels Like Ishq actor is brilliant when it comes to comedy and he proves this from the first frame of the trailer. Parashar as Armaan Gulati is a "paidayshi (since birth) CEO" who keeps on opening new start-ups, but in vain. Then demonetization brings him a golden idea. Although initially gutted, Gulati scoops out a start-up opportunity out of this episode too.

Money laundering, tussle with politicians, hilarious tragedies greet our leads

Gulati's master plan is to launder huge amounts of black money in less than 52 days before the banks stop accepting old notes. For this "start-up," he gets help from his friend Soda (Kavin Dave) and "a crooked real estate agent" Neha (Smriti Kalra). The scheme becomes difficult to pull when politicians and other influential people come into the picture. Will they succeed?

The movie drops on November 19; tough OTT competition ahead

The starting sequence where Gulati hands a change of a Rs. 1,000 note to a person just seconds before demonetization is announced is truly hilarious. We are expecting a similar level of situational comedy and hardcore social commentary from the movie. Disney+ Hotstar's Cash will be pitted against Netflix's Dhamaka and Hellbound, as both the projects are dropping on November 19.