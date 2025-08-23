Sergio Gor is Trump's pick for US ambassador to India

United States President Donald Trump has nominated his close aide, Sergio Gor, as the next US ambassador to India. The 38-year-old White House Director of Presidential Personnel will also serve as Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs if confirmed by the Senate. In a social media post, Trump called Gor "a great friend" and said he has been by his side for many years.

Replacement Gor to be youngest US ambassador to India Gor will be the youngest US ambassador to India, taking over from Eric Garcetti. The position has been vacant since Garcetti returned to California at the end of President Joe Biden's term. Trump praised Gor for hiring nearly 4,000 "America First Patriots" across federal departments during his time as Director of Presidential Personnel.

Career Who is Sergio Gor? Gor, who was born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, moved to the US with his family in 1999. His father is an aviation engineer who worked on Soviet military aircraft designs. Gor studied at George Washington University and served as a spokesman for far-right lawmakers Steve King and Michele Bachman. He joined Senator Rand Paul's staff in 2013 and became Deputy Chief of Staff before joining Trump's team during the 2020 elections.

Administration US Secretary of State backs Trump's pick In Trump's administration, Gor was instrumental in vetting new appointees and reshaping the federal government. His nomination comes at a time when US-India ties have been strained due to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed excitement over Gor's nomination, calling him "an excellent representative of America in one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world."