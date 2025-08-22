'Accept Israel's conditions or Gaza will be...destroyed': Minister warns Hamas 

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has issued a stark warning to Hamas , threatening to reduce Gaza City to ruins, like Rafah and Beit Hanoun, if they don't comply with Israel's conditions for ending the war. The statement comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved a new military operation in Gaza City. Netanyahu has said that Israel plans to take full control of the Gaza Strip.

Military escalation IDF preparing for new offensive in Gaza The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are preparing to launch a new offensive in Gaza City, which has been devastated by Israeli airstrikes over the past 22 months. The operation will focus on Hamas's "terror infrastructure," particularly a tunnel network, an Israeli military official said this week. At least 50,000 reservists will be called up for the operation, raising the overall troop strength to 120,000.

Strategy details Katz warns Hamas to comply with Israel's conditions In a post on X, Katz wrote, "Soon the gates of hell will open upon the heads of Hamas murderers and rapists in Gaza—until they agree to Israel's conditions for ending the war, foremost among them the release of all hostages and the dismantling of their weapons." "If they do not agree—Gaza, Hamas's capital, will turn into Rafah and Beit Hanoun. Exactly as I promised—so it shall be."

Ceasefire proposal Hamas agrees to ceasefire proposal from Arab mediators Gaza City is Hamas' military and governing heartland, sitting atop what Israel thinks is a vast tunnel network. It also provides shelter for hundreds of thousands of residents and still houses some of the Strip's key infrastructure and medical institutions. This week, Hamas announced that it has agreed to a truce proposal from Arab mediators, which, if accepted by Israel, might halt the onslaught. The proposal includes a phased deal involving hostage exchanges and Israeli troop pullbacks.