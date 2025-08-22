Brooke Hogan reveals police, nurses contacted her over Hulk's death

Brooke Hogan has raised questions over the circumstances of her father, Hulk Hogan's, death. The 71-year-old wrestling legend died on July 24 from an acute myocardial infarction (heart attack). In an Instagram Story, Hogan revealed that medical professionals and law enforcement have contacted her to review body cam footage and 911 calls from the day of his death.

Urged review Hogan's post on Instagram Hogan said these professionals believe the footage could "change the narrative" surrounding her father's death. She wrote, "FACT: I've 100% gotten legit calls from professionals, from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage." "And I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative we/I/everyone's been hearing."

Control issues 'My hands are tied' Despite being his daughter, Hogan said she has "zero control" over the situation as it is now up to her father's wife, Sky Daily. She wrote, "I can not do anything, my hands are tied, and I have no say in anything regarding my dad — even as his daughter." "Those are the rules as I've been told."

Death certificate Did Hogan doubt the doctor who certified Hulk's death? Hogan also questioned the authenticity of the doctor who certified her father's death. She wrote, "Do I question his general physician signing off on his death certificate, given his background which is available for anyone to see via a simple Google search? You can answer that one for yourself." Despite these doubts, she said she would keep any autopsy information private out of respect for her father.