7.5-magnitude earthquake strikes South Atlantic Ocean near Argentina

Seismic zone

There were no immediate evacuation orders issued for Chile or Argentina, the two countries closest to the earthquake. The Drake Passage, where the earthquake occurred, is a remote and sparsely populated area that connects the South Atlantic and South Pacific oceans. It lies between South America's southern tip and Antarctica. Although not as prone to earthquakes as other parts of Chile's coast, this passage is located in a highly active seismic and geological zone.