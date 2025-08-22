7.5-magnitude earthquake strikes South Atlantic Ocean near Argentina
What's the story
A powerful earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale struck the Drake Passage in the South Atlantic Ocean on Thursday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake hit at 11:16pm local time in Argentina and was centered about 710km southeast of Ushuaia. The USGS recorded a preliminary depth of 10.8km for this seismic event.
Seismic zone
Drake Passage is a remote and sparsely populated area
There were no immediate evacuation orders issued for Chile or Argentina, the two countries closest to the earthquake. The Drake Passage, where the earthquake occurred, is a remote and sparsely populated area that connects the South Atlantic and South Pacific oceans. It lies between South America's southern tip and Antarctica. Although not as prone to earthquakes as other parts of Chile's coast, this passage is located in a highly active seismic and geological zone.
Damage report
No immediate reports of damage or casualties
As of now, there are no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake in the remote area. The USGS said that the earthquake struck over 700km southeast of Ushuaia, a city with a population of about 57,000 people. On Wednesday, Chile's Navy Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service issued a tsunami precaution for its Antarctic territory after an 8.0-magnitude quake struck 258km northwest of Base Frei.