Kajol dismisses clash between 'The Trial' and 'Jolly LLB 3'

Bollywood actor Kajol has dismissed any potential conflict between her upcoming web series The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha Season 2 and Akshay Kumar 's Jolly LLB 3. Both projects are courtroom dramas and will premiere on September 19. Speaking at the trailer launch event of her series, Kajol stressed, "My take is that there is no clash." "Even if you ask Akshay, he will say 'Your film will definitely work' and even I will say his film will definitely work."

Streaming details More about 'The Trial' Kajol's The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha Season 2 will premiere on JioHotstar from September 19. The series, directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Banijay Asia, also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sonali Kulkarni, Sheeba Chadha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey and Karanvir Sharma. In the show, Kajol plays Noyonika Sengupta.

Character insights Kajol on connecting with her character Kajol found it easy to connect with her character in The Trial. She said, "Noyonika was a very easy character to connect with. I think all women have faced things...they all understand the conscious decision we make as women especially when we are dealing with families, kids, relatives, work and all of this." The first season was released in 2023 and directed by Suparn Verma.