SC allows stray dogs back to neighborhoods after sterilization
The Supreme Court just updated its rules for stray dogs: if they've been sterilized and vaccinated, they can go back to their original neighborhoods.
Aggressive or rabid dogs will be kept in isolation for safety.
Public feeding of strays is now banned, but the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will set up special feeding zones in each ward.
Raveena Tandon, Vir Das support court's decision
Actors Raveena Tandon and Vir Das are backing the court's move.
Tandon urged on Instagram that funds should actually help with sterilization and vaccination, while Das called for proper feeding spots and training support on X.
Animal lovers can approach the MCD with applications for adoption.