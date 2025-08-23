NewsBytes Explainer: Who is 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor Zeishan Quadri
Zeishan Quadri is a significant contributor to Bollywood's crime genre, best known for playing "Definite" and co-writing the cult hit Gangs of Wasseypur.
Born in Wasseypur in 1983, he moved to Mumbai in 2009 and quickly made his mark by bringing gritty realism to Indian films.
His journey in Bollywood
Quadri wears many hats: actor, writer, director, and producer.
He directed and produced Meeruthiya Gangsters, co-wrote Prague, and acted in Revolver Rani, Hotel Milan, plus the web series Bicchoo Ka Khel.
His sharp dialogues for Gangs of Wasseypur earned him awards for Best Dialogue and other honors.
His story reflects the new wave in Hindi cinema
Quadri's story—from small-town roots to Bollywood success—shows how real-life experiences can shape cinema.
He champions strong scripts over star power, reflecting a fresh wave in Hindi films that values storytelling above all.
If you're curious about where Bollywood is headed next, his journey is worth a closer look.