NewsBytes Explainer: Who is 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor Zeishan Quadri Aug 23, 2025

Zeishan Quadri is a significant contributor to Bollywood's crime genre, best known for playing "Definite" and co-writing the cult hit Gangs of Wasseypur.

Born in Wasseypur in 1983, he moved to Mumbai in 2009 and quickly made his mark by bringing gritty realism to Indian films.