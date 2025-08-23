'The Last of Us' S03: Abby takes center stage Entertainment Aug 23, 2025

HBO's The Last of Us is back for Season 3, with filming kicking off June 30, 2025, in Vancouver.

This time, the spotlight shifts to Abby, offering a fresh angle on the story and her dynamic with Ellie—expect some flashbacks too.

The season will use a structure similar to the video game Part 2, maintaining its connection to the original material.