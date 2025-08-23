Next Article
'The Last of Us' S03: Abby takes center stage
HBO's The Last of Us is back for Season 3, with filming kicking off June 30, 2025, in Vancouver.
This time, the spotlight shifts to Abby, offering a fresh angle on the story and her dynamic with Ellie—expect some flashbacks too.
The season will use a structure similar to the video game Part 2, maintaining its connection to the original material.
Cast changes and behind-the-scenes shake-ups
Bella Ramsey returns as Ellie, joined by Kaitlyn Dever as Abby. Isabela Merced, Gabriel Luna, and Jeffrey Wright are also joining the cast.
Behind the camera, there's a shake-up: Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross are stepping away after their successful run.
Druckmann is now focusing on his new project, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.