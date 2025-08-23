Next Article
Sunita Ahuja misses '90s Govinda, asks him to come back
Sunita Ahuja has filed for divorce from Bollywood star Govinda, but her recent interview shows she still cares deeply.
She shared that no one understands him like she does, and openly said she misses "the Govinda of the '90s," asking him to come back.
Sunita reflects on their decades-long journey
Despite court issues—Govinda missed some appearances while Sunita attends regularly—she remains hopeful.
In her vlog, Sunita talked about praying at a temple for their relationship and reflected on their long journey together since marrying in 1987.
The couple shares two children, making her wish for reconciliation even more meaningful.