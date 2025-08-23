Netflix's new rules for using generative AI in productions

Netflix just rolled out fresh guidelines for anyone using generative AI (think: tools that whip up video, audio, text, or images) in their productions. This move comes after the company faced backlash over AI's role in its 2024 documentary "What Jennifer Did." The goal? Keep things creative but responsible.

Here's what you need to know If you're working with Netflix and want to use Gen AI, you have to say exactly how you'll use it and stick to some clear boundaries.

No copying copyrighted stuff or recognizable people.

Gen AI tools can't store or learn from production data, and everything has to happen in secure environments.

Drafts only, please Any content made with Gen AI is just for drafts—it can't end up in the final cut unless there's special approval.

And you definitely can't use it to replace actors or performances covered by unions without getting consent first.

If there's any doubt about following the rules, partners need written sign-off before moving forward.