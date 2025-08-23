Loni Anderson (1978's 'WKRP in Cincinnati') dies at 79 Entertainment Aug 23, 2025

Loni Anderson, who made waves as Jennifer Marlowe on the classic sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, died on August 3, 2025, at age 79.

Her death was due to metastatic uterine leiomyosarcoma—a rare and aggressive cancer which can spread to other areas of the body, including the lungs and liver.

She spent her final days in a Los Angeles hospital after a long illness. Her family laid her ashes to rest in Hollywood on August 7.