Loni Anderson (1978's 'WKRP in Cincinnati') dies at 79
Loni Anderson, who made waves as Jennifer Marlowe on the classic sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, died on August 3, 2025, at age 79.
Her death was due to metastatic uterine leiomyosarcoma—a rare and aggressive cancer which can spread to other areas of the body, including the lungs and liver.
She spent her final days in a Los Angeles hospital after a long illness. Her family laid her ashes to rest in Hollywood on August 7.
Her career and personal life
Anderson became a TV icon with three Golden Globe and two Emmy nominations for WKRP (1978-1982).
She also starred in the comedy Stroker Ace (1983) and appeared later on shows like Nurses and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.
She was married four times—including to actor Burt Reynolds—and is survived by her husband Bob Flick, children Deidra and Quinton, and grandchildren.