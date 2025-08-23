Next Article
Hunar Hali to skip 'Bigg Boss 19' for this reason
TV actress Hunar Hali has decided not to join Bigg Boss 19 because her divorce proceedings with Mayank Gandhi are happening at the same time as the show's filming.
She was looking forward to being on the show, but is putting her personal commitments first.
As a source shared, Hunar was quite excited about being part of Bigg Boss but is prioritizing her personal commitments.
On her unconventional marriage
Hali and Gandhi's split surprised many, since they had an unconventional "Living Apart Together" marriage—she lived in Mumbai and he worked in Delhi, but they made it work.
Reflecting on their relationship, Hali said she was happy managing things from a distance: "We connect when we need to, and the rest of the time, we are focused on our individual paths."