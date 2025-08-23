Next Article
NewsBytes Recommends: 'Frankenstein'--horror, humor, and humanity in equal measure
Jacob Elordi is set to play Frankenstein's monster in Guillermo del Toro's new film, after Andrew Garfield had to step away.
Del Toro said Elordi's "eyes" really sealed the deal for him, especially after seeing his work in Saltburn.
Meanwhile, know more about the movie
Elordi underwent extensive makeup sessions as he transforms into the Creature at different life stages.
The movie also stars Oscar Isaac as Dr. Victor Frankenstein and Mia Goth in an unspecified role.
Catch it in theaters on October 17, 2025, or stream it on Netflix starting November 7, 2025.