Box office collection: Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' nears ₹250 crore mark
Rajinikanth's latest film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has pulled in over ₹230 crore at the box office.
The movie kicked off with a massive ₹65 crore opening but saw a sharp drop during the weekdays.
Even so, Coolie has reached ₹235.15 crore and is now aiming for that big ₹250 crore milestone.
'Coolie' gets into legal tussle over its certification
After its blockbuster start, Coolie's weekday earnings slowed down—hitting just ₹5.5 crore on day nine, its lowest yet.
Off-screen, the film ran into trouble with an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. Producer Sun Pictures took this up in court, questioning why Coolie got an A when other action films like KGF and Beast received U/A ratings instead.
The film also features stars like Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan, plus a cameo from Aamir Khan.