Box office collection: Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' nears ₹250 crore mark

'Coolie' gets into legal tussle over its certification

After its blockbuster start, Coolie's weekday earnings slowed down—hitting just ₹5.5 crore on day nine, its lowest yet.

Off-screen, the film ran into trouble with an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. Producer Sun Pictures took this up in court, questioning why Coolie got an A when other action films like KGF and Beast received U/A ratings instead.

The film also features stars like Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan, plus a cameo from Aamir Khan.