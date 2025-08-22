'The Trial' S02 trailer: Kajol returns to fight tougher battles
The trailer for The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha Season 2 just dropped, with Kajol returning as lawyer Noyonika Sengupta. Streaming starts September 19 on JioHotstar.
This season, Noyonika faces even tougher battles—her marriage is on the rocks, her career is intense, and family drama isn't letting up.
Director, actor promise a more intense season
Director Umesh Bist takes things deeper, exploring how Noyonika juggles being a mom, wife, and ambitious professional.
Kajol calls it "darker, deeper, and far more personal," with themes like power struggles and loyalty in both politics and law coming to the forefront.
New faces, new challenges for Noyonika
Veteran actor Asrani makes his OTT debut this season, while Karanvir Sharma steps in as a new law firm partner.
Expect more legal showdowns—and plenty of twists—as Noyonika fights for justice at work and at home.