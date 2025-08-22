'The Trial' S02 trailer: Kajol returns to fight tougher battles Entertainment Aug 22, 2025

The trailer for The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha Season 2 just dropped, with Kajol returning as lawyer Noyonika Sengupta. Streaming starts September 19 on JioHotstar.

This season, Noyonika faces even tougher battles—her marriage is on the rocks, her career is intense, and family drama isn't letting up.