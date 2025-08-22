Next Article
'Superman: Legacy' heads to OTT: Where to watch it
James Gunn's Superman is almost here!
The movie hits theaters on July 11, 2025, and you can catch it at home in India from August 26 on a rental basis on Amazon Prime Video or BookMyShow.
It'll be available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu—so you can pick your favorite.
More about the movie and cast
David Corenswet takes flight as Superman, facing off against Nicholas Hoult's tech-genius Lex Luthor.
Rachel Brosnahan brings Lois Lane to life, with Bradley Cooper, Alan Tudyk, and Angela Sarafyan rounding out the cast.
Produced by Gunn, this film features a mix of action and heartfelt storytelling true to its comic roots.