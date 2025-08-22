'Peacemaker' S02 begins new timeline in James Gunn's DC Universe
Peacemaker's second season, which dropped earlier this year, has kicked off a fresh start for the DC Universe under James Gunn and Peter Safran.
The new timeline begins with Creature Commandos (the animated series released in 2024) and the recent Superman movie, while still nodding to The Suicide Squad (2021) and Peacemaker's first season.
Goodbye Justice League, hello Justice Gang!
Forget the Justice League—season two swaps them out for a new team called the "Justice Gang," featuring heroes like Green Lantern Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl.
Even past cameos have been reshot to match this change, making it clear that the old Justice League is officially out of this universe.
Gunn on why he chose 'Peacmaker' to start new timeline
James Gunn says he wanted to keep things simple for fans: "Normies don't give a shit. Normies don't care about all this canon stuff so intimately."
By anchoring everything with Peacemaker 2, he hopes to give upcoming DC movies and shows an easier-to-follow story—avoiding convoluted multiverse explanations and keeping the canon simple.