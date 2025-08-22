'Peacemaker' S02 begins new timeline in James Gunn's DC Universe Entertainment Aug 22, 2025

Peacemaker's second season, which dropped earlier this year, has kicked off a fresh start for the DC Universe under James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The new timeline begins with Creature Commandos (the animated series released in 2024) and the recent Superman movie, while still nodding to The Suicide Squad (2021) and Peacemaker's first season.