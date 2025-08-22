Next Article
'Fallout' S02 arrives on Amazon Prime Video in December 2025
Get ready—Fallout is back for Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video starting December 17, 2025.
The story picks up with Lucy, Maximus, and The Ghoul as they tackle the wild world of New Vegas, uncovering new secrets in the Wasteland under Mr. House's rule.
Expect some fresh faces to shake things up this season.
Cast and crew for the upcoming season
Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins return in leading roles, joined by Leer Leary, Moises Arias, Leslie Uggams, and Johny Pemberton.
Ramin Djawadi (yes—the music genius) is back composing the score to give the show its signature vibe.
All signs point to another intense ride through Fallout's post-apocalyptic adventure.