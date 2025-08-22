'Fallout' S02 arrives on Amazon Prime Video in December 2025 Entertainment Aug 22, 2025

Get ready—Fallout is back for Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video starting December 17, 2025.

The story picks up with Lucy, Maximus, and The Ghoul as they tackle the wild world of New Vegas, uncovering new secrets in the Wasteland under Mr. House's rule.

Expect some fresh faces to shake things up this season.