'The Trial' S02 trailer out: Kajol's Noyonika is back
Kajol is back as Noyonika Sengupta in the just-dropped trailer for "The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha" Season 2, streaming September 19, 2025 on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium).
This season dives deeper into Noyonika's life as she balances being a mom and a lawyer, with even tougher challenges ahead.
Kajol shared that the new episodes bring more complexity to her character's journey.
Season 2 focuses on Noyonika's evolution as a lawyer
Season 2 picks up after Noyonika's husband's corruption scandal, showing her growth from homemaker to determined lawyer facing both personal and courtroom battles.
The show highlights themes of resilience and strength amid chaos.
Familiar faces like Jisshu Sengupta and Sheeba Chaddha return, joined by newcomer Karanvir Sharma.
Directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Banijay Asia, it promises another round of gripping drama with plenty of heart.