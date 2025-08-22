'The Trial' S02 trailer out: Kajol's Noyonika is back Entertainment Aug 22, 2025

Kajol is back as Noyonika Sengupta in the just-dropped trailer for "The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha" Season 2, streaming September 19, 2025 on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium).

This season dives deeper into Noyonika's life as she balances being a mom and a lawyer, with even tougher challenges ahead.

Kajol shared that the new episodes bring more complexity to her character's journey.