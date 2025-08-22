Next Article
'The Paper' gets premiere date on Peacock
Get ready: all 10 episodes of The Paper, the new spin-off from The Office, land on Peacock September 4, 2025.
Instead of weekly drops, Peacock is letting fans binge it all at once, citing positive responses from people who have previewed the series.
Cast and crew of the show
The show follows Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) as he tries to rescue a struggling local newspaper, with Oscar Nunez returning as Oscar for some familiar laughs.
Sabrina Impacciatore, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Alex Edelman round out the cast.
Co-created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, The Paper promises fresh comedy as the team faces off against small-town newsroom chaos.