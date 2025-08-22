Chiranjeevi announces 'Mega 158' with director Bobby Kolli
Chiranjeevi just announced his next film, Mega 158, reuniting with director Bobby Kolli after their hit Waltair Veerayya.
This time, they're diving into an intense gangster drama—no flashbacks, just straight action.
The movie marks KVN Productions's first Telugu film.
Chiranjeevi's fresh take on gangster dramas
The reveal dropped alongside a striking poster—a blood-soaked ax with the line "The blade that set the bloody benchmark."
Fans are excited to see Chiranjeevi and Kolli bring a fresh style to Telugu cinema.
Plus, KVN Productions (behind upcoming films like Jana Nayagan and Toxic) stepping into Tollywood is raising expectations even higher.
Chiranjeevi's upcoming films and recent release
He's got a packed schedule: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu with Anil Ravipudi is in the works, and Vishwambhara (a fantasy action flick) is also an upcoming project.
He was last seen in Bola Shankar, the Telugu remake of Vedalam.