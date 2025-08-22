Next Article
Rolling Loud is coming to India in November 2025
Rolling Loud—the world's biggest hip-hop festival—is making its India debut on November 22-23, 2025, at Loud Park, Kharghar (Navi Mumbai).
Tickets drop exclusively on District by Zomato, with HSBC cardholders getting early access from August 25.
Festival's arrival seen as big step for Maharashtra
This isn't just another concert—Rolling Loud is known for its powerhouse lineups and immersive festival experience. Expect a mix of international stars and homegrown talent.
The festival's arrival is seen as a big step in putting Maharashtra on the global entertainment map, with officials calling it a pivotal move for the region.
Plus, thanks to Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 and the park's green spaces, getting there should be easy and less hectic than central Mumbai.