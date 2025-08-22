Next Article
'The Trial' S02 trailer: Kajol's Noyonika Sengupta takes on politics
Kajol returns as the sharp lawyer Noyonika Sengupta in The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha Season 2, dropping September 19, 2025, on JioHotstar.
The new trailer teases bigger legal battles and personal drama, with Noyonika clashing with her husband Rajiv—who's now using her public image for his own political ambitions.
Season 2 dives into political power plays, tough moral choices
Season 2 dives into political power plays, tough moral choices, and media pressure as Noyonika takes on high-profile cases.
There are fresh faces like Karanvir Sharma joining the mix, plus a major twist involving her child's accident that puts both her career and family to the test.
If you're into intense courtroom showdowns and layered characters, this one looks worth adding to your watchlist.