'The Trial' S02 trailer: Kajol's Noyonika Sengupta takes on politics

Season 2 dives into political power plays, tough moral choices, and media pressure as Noyonika takes on high-profile cases.

There are fresh faces like Karanvir Sharma joining the mix, plus a major twist involving her child's accident that puts both her career and family to the test.

If you're into intense courtroom showdowns and layered characters, this one looks worth adding to your watchlist.