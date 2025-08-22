Sara Tendulkar opens Pilates studio in Mumbai; dad cheers on
What's the story
Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has opened her own Pilates studio in Andheri, Mumbai. The 27-year-old has been a fitness enthusiast for a long time, and this new venture is a major milestone in her personal and professional journey. The launch event was attended by family members, including Sachin and his wife Anjali.
Social media tribute
Sachin's heartfelt note for daughter
On Friday, Sachin took to X (formerly Twitter) to share photos from the launch event. He wrote, "As a parent, you always hope your children find something they truly love doing. Watching Sara open a Pilates studio has been one of those moments that fills our hearts." "She has built this journey with her own hard work and belief, brick by brick."
New venture
Saaniya Chandok had also attended
Sachin further wrote, "Nutrition and movement have always been important in our lives, and to see her carry that thought forward, in her own voice, is truly special. Sara, we couldn't be prouder. Congratulations on this journey you are about to commence." Notably, the Tendulkar family's latest addition, Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée, Saaniya Chandok, had also attended the launch event.