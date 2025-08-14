Meet Saaniya Chandok: Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée and business royalty

Arjun Tendulkar , son of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar , has reportedly got engaged to Saaniya Chandok. The engagement ceremony on Wednesday was a private affair attended by close friends and family members, according to a report by India Today. While we wait for an official confirmation from the families, here's all you need to know about the young cricketer's would-be wife.

Profile Who is Saaniya Chandok? Chandok is the granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, chairman of Graviss Group. The company owns popular ice cream brands such as Baskin Robbins and The Brooklyn Creamery. They also have ties to the InterContinental Hotel. According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) records, Chandok is also a Director and Designated Partner at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in Mumbai. It is a luxurious pet grooming and retail space. Her age is not known.

Ceremony She belongs to a massive business family Chandok has a degree in Business Management and a certification as a veterinary technician. While her individual net worth isn't known, she belongs to a multi-billion-dollar family. Reportedly, Graviss Foods earned ₹624cr in 2023-24, and the InterContinental hotel group is valued at ₹161cr. The news of Chandok and Tendulkar's engagement took social media by storm, with users sharing pictures of the couple. One such post was an old picture featuring Chandok with Tendulkar's sister Sara, from a function in Jaipur.