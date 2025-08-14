Will KKR trade out Venkatesh Iyer? All-rounder answers
What's the story
Venkatesh Iyer's 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season was disappointing as well as full of pressure and challenges. The all-rounder was acquired by defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a staggering ₹23.75 crore during the mega auction but failed to deliver. He scored just 142 runs in seven innings without any match-winning performances. The big question is, will KKR, who finished eighth on the points table, trade out Iyer?
Resilience
Iyer unfazed by IPL criticism
Despite the pressure of being a ₹23.75 crore player, Iyer remained unfazed by external criticism. In an interview with Sportskeeda, he said that he is only answerable to his franchise and those who matter in his life. "People who had these questions are not even on my contact list. So why do I have to even think about what they are thinking? It's my life, my game, my career," he said.
Growth
'Season full of learnings'
Iyer admitted that playing under pressure was tough but sees it as a learning experience. He said, "I think it's important not to look back because, if you think about it too much, it will add a little bit of negativity." Despite his performance hindrances, he remains positive about the season's takeaways. "It was a season full of learnings," he added.
Speculation
Iyer on trade rumors
Following IPL 2025, KKR have parted ways with head coach Chandrakant Pandit and bowling coach Bharat Arun. They are now looking to fill two vacancies in their coaching staff through a rigorous selection process. Despite speculation about a possible trade ahead of IPL 2026, Iyer denied such rumors. "I have got absolutely no clue [on trade rumors]. There has been nothing at all from the KKR management also," he said.
Information
A look at his career
Venkatesh Iyer, a seam-bowling all-rounder, has been with KKR since 2021. He has racked up 1,468 runs from 62 IPL matches at a strike rate of 137.32 so far. His tally includes a ton and 12 half-centuries. Iyer was at his best in 2024 and 2023.