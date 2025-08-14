Will KKR trade out Venkatesh Iyer? All-rounder answers

Venkatesh Iyer's 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season was disappointing as well as full of pressure and challenges. The all-rounder was acquired by defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a staggering ₹23.75 crore during the mega auction but failed to deliver. He scored just 142 runs in seven innings without any match-winning performances. The big question is, will KKR, who finished eighth on the points table, trade out Iyer?

Resilience Iyer unfazed by IPL criticism Despite the pressure of being a ₹23.75 crore player, Iyer remained unfazed by external criticism. In an interview with Sportskeeda, he said that he is only answerable to his franchise and those who matter in his life. "People who had these questions are not even on my contact list. So why do I have to even think about what they are thinking? It's my life, my game, my career," he said.

Growth 'Season full of learnings' Iyer admitted that playing under pressure was tough but sees it as a learning experience. He said, "I think it's important not to look back because, if you think about it too much, it will add a little bit of negativity." Despite his performance hindrances, he remains positive about the season's takeaways. "It was a season full of learnings," he added.

Speculation Iyer on trade rumors Following IPL 2025, KKR have parted ways with head coach Chandrakant Pandit and bowling coach Bharat Arun. They are now looking to fill two vacancies in their coaching staff through a rigorous selection process. Despite speculation about a possible trade ahead of IPL 2026, Iyer denied such rumors. "I have got absolutely no clue [on trade rumors]. There has been nothing at all from the KKR management also," he said.