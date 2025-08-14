'Calm environment': Washington Sundar lauds Gill-Gambhir duo following England series

All-rounder Washington Sundar has praised the leadership of Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir during India's recent Test tour of England. Despite the challenging conditions for players, Team India leveled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2. They won the thrilling series decider at The Oval. Sundar managed to take seven wickets and score 284 runs in four Tests. He contributed significantly with the bat, which helped India draw the Old Trafford Test.

Team spirit Gambhir's unwavering faith in the team Speaking to Wisden, Sundar praised Gambhir for his unwavering faith in the team. "He has so much faith in all of us that we would fight at all times and win the game," he said. The all-rounder also expressed his happiness at seeing Gambhir content after the series ended. On the Gill-Gambhir duo, Sundar said, "Credit to them for having such a calm dressing room throughout the series. Their communication was precise and clear on what was expected."

Resilience Gambhir silences critics with drawn series in England Before the series, Gambhir was under the scanner due to India's series defeats to New Zealand (Home) and Australia (Away). However, he gained redemption with India's valiant effort to draw the England series (2-2). Time and again, Gambhir's leadership skills has inspired young players under pressure situations. Notably, India were without senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who had retired from the format. Gill led from the front in his debut Test series as captain.