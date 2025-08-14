A look at highest totals in Duleep Trophy history

The 2025/26 Indian domestic cricket season will kick off with the iconic Duleep Trophy on August 28. The red-ball tournament, organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), returns to its traditional zonal format, with six zones taking part. Ahead of the tourney, let's look at the highest team totals in Duleep Trophy history.

#1 North Zone: 868 vs West Zone, Bhilai, 1987 Only once has the Duleep Trophy seen an 800-plus total. North Zone racked up 868 against West Zone in the 1987 final in Bhilai. An incredible triple-ton from the late Raman Lamba powered their innings. Lamba scored a record 320 (471), the highest individual score in the tournament. The Madan Lal-led North Zone eventually lifted the trophy.

#2 West Zone: 769 vs North Zone, Rajkot, 2010 In the 2010 semi-final, West Zone racked up 769 against North Zone in the first innings. They rode on a staggering double-century from Abhishek Nayar (259). Meanwhile, Ramesh Powar scored a ton batting in the tail. North Zone were later bowled out for 294. However, West Zone didn't enforce a follow-on and scored 345/7 in the second innings. They won with a first-inning lead.