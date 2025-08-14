Duleep Trophy: Bowlers with most five-wicket hauls

The 2025/26 Indian domestic cricket season will kick off with the iconic Duleep Trophy on August 28. The red-ball tournament, organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), returns to its traditional zonal format, with six zones taking part. Ahead of the tourney, let's look at the bowlers with most five-wicket hauls in Duleep Trophy history.

#1 Narendra Hirwani: 8 fifers One of the most prolific wicket-takers in India's domestic circuit, Narendra Hirwani tops this elite list. The 56-year-old former leg-spinner accounted for 126 wickets from 29 games at an average of 34.12. His tally includes 8 five-wicket hauls, the most for a bowler in the tournament. Hirwani is also the only player with multiple match hauls of 10 wickets in Duleep Trophy history (2).

#2 Bhagwath Chandrasekhar: 7 fifers Former spinner Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, who represented South Zone in his entire Duleep Trophy journey, finished with 99 wickets at an average of 24.30. In 24 matches, he recorded as many as 7 five-wicket hauls and a match haul of 10 wickets. Chandrasekhar's best match figures of 10/183 came against North Zone in October 1966 in Delhi.