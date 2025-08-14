Liverpool close in on Parma defender Giovanni Leoni: Details here

Liverpool are on the verge of signing Giovanni Leoni, an 18-year-old defender from Parma, for a fee of around £26 million, as per BBC Sport. The highly-rated center-back has emerged as a key target for manager Arne Slot's side and is now set to make his way to Anfield. The Italy Under-19 international started his career at Padova before moving to Sampdoria and then Parma last summer.

Transfer strategy Liverpool's summer spending and ongoing negotiations As per Sky Sports News, Liverpool have already spent around £295 million this summer, with about 202.6 million recouped through player sales, including add-ons. The club is also in talks with Crystal Palace for England center-back Marc Guehi. While Palace want £40 million for their captain, Liverpool are hoping to negotiate a lower fee. If they reach an agreement, Guehi's playing time at Liverpool will be a key factor in his decision-making process ahead of the World Cup year.

Player analysis Italian journalist's insights on Leoni Italian football journalist Daniele Verri spoke highly of Leoni's aerial prowess and technical skills. He said, "He's a technically gifted player as well. He can come out from defense and start building from the back." Verri added that despite interest from big Italian clubs like AC Milan and Inter Milan, Liverpool's financial offer was hard to turn down. "If a club like Liverpool comes in with an offer around £26 million, it's difficult to turn down such an offer," he said.