PSG beat Tottenham on penalties, win UEFA Super Cup: Stats
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur have been stunned by Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup. Tottenham, who appointed manager Thomas Frank in the summer, were 2-0 up until the 84th minute at Stadio Friuli. However, PSG pulled one goal late on in the 85th minute via Lee Kang-in. In the 94th minute, Goncalo Ramos made it 2-2 to force penalties. PSG won 4-3 in the shootout.
Information
Tottenham fail to add another trophy after Europa League triumph
Tottenham had won the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League trophy after defeating Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao. And now, the Premier League side was on the cusp of another piece of silverware, but Champions League winners PSG turned things around.
PSG
PSG win another trophy after FIFA Club World Cup debacle
PSG lifted four trophies in the 2024-25 season. Luis Enrique's men won the Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophée des Champions and UEFA Champions League. By lifting their maiden Champions League title, they completed a historic treble. However, the club failed to win the 32-team FIFA Club World Cup, losing to Chelsea in the final. And now, they have won the UEFA Super Cup.
Information
Here are the match stats
PSG had 12 attempts with three shots on target. Tottenham had 13 attempts with 5 shots on target. In terms of touches in the opposition box, Spurs edged past PSG 23-22. PSG dominated possession (74%).