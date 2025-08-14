PSG turned things around against Tottenham (Image SourcE: X/@ChampionsLeague)

PSG beat Tottenham on penalties, win UEFA Super Cup: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:50 am Aug 14, 202502:50 am

Tottenham Hotspur have been stunned by Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup. Tottenham, who appointed manager Thomas Frank in the summer, were 2-0 up until the 84th minute at Stadio Friuli. However, PSG pulled one goal late on in the 85th minute via Lee Kang-in. In the 94th minute, Goncalo Ramos made it 2-2 to force penalties. PSG won 4-3 in the shootout.