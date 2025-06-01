This was Inter's 7th Champions League final. Inter are three-time winners and last won in 2010. Notably, this was their 4th defeat in a final, having lost previously in 1967, 1972 and 2023.

Inter have equaled AC Milan and Liverpool in terms of losing 4 Champions League finals.

Only, Bayern (5), Benfica (5) and Juventus (7) have lost more finals in this competition.