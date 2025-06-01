PSG win Champions League 2024/25 title, complete historic treble: Stats
What's the story
Paris Saint-Germain downed Inter Milan 5-0 in the final of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
Achraf Hakimi, Desire Doue's brace and further goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu helped PSG win.
PSG won their maiden Champions League title, completing a historic treble.
Earlier, Luis Enrique's men won the Coupe de France and Ligue 1 honors.
Here's more.
Success
PSG join these clubs in terms of completing the treble
PSG have become the 9th different team to complete the treble in European football. Moreover, the treble has been completed 11 times with Barcelona and Bayern Munich doing it twice.
PSG have joined Celtic (1967), Ajax (1972), PSV Eindhoven (1988), Manchester United (1999), Barcelona (2009), Inter Milan (2010), Bayern Munich (2013), Barcelona (2015), Bayern Munich (2020) and Manchester City (2023).
Information
4 trophies for PSG this season
PSG won four trophies in total this season. Apart from winning Coupe de France, Ligue 1 and the Champions League, the Parisans also lifted the Trophee des Champions in January 2025.
Duo
4 defeats in 7 Champions League finals for Inter
This was Inter's 7th Champions League final. Inter are three-time winners and last won in 2010. Notably, this was their 4th defeat in a final, having lost previously in 1967, 1972 and 2023.
Inter have equaled AC Milan and Liverpool in terms of losing 4 Champions League finals.
Only, Bayern (5), Benfica (5) and Juventus (7) have lost more finals in this competition.
Information
2nd French side to win the Champions League
PSG are just the 2nd French club to win the Champions League title. Marseille won the trophy back in 1993. Meanwhile, like Marseille, PSG are one-time winners and one-time runners-up. He converted 4/16 break points.
1st half
PSG go 2-0 up in the 1st half
PSG went up in the 12th minute after Vitinha set up Doue inside the box. Doue was played onside and rather than going for glory, he picked out an unmarked Hakimi in the middle as the defender slotted the ball home.
PSG scored their 2nd in the 20th minute. Ousmane Dembele found Doue after sending the ball at back post and the latter scored.
2nd half
3 goals scored by PSG in the 2nd half
The 64th minute of the contest saw Dembele flick the ball to Vitinha as the midfielder made a foray into the box and he found Doue with a perfect pass. Doue finished the chance.
Eight minutes later, Kvaratskhelia made it 4-0 for PSG. It was Dembele once again who made the assist.
Substitute Mayulu scored his side's 5th after being released by Bradley Barcola.
Information
Here are the match stats
PSG clocked 23 attempts with 8 shots on target. Woeful Inter managed 2 shots on target from 8 attempts. PSG had 31 touches in the opposition box compared to Inter's 14. PSG had 59% ball possession and created 5 big chances.
Do you know?
Enrique joins an elite list of managers
Enrique has joined the likes of Carlo Ancelotti, Ottmar Hitzfeld, Jupp Heynckes, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola in terms of winning the Champions League title with two different clubs.
Records
PSG make history: Decoding the unique records made
As per Opta, PSG are the first side to win an European Cup/UEFA Champions League final by a 5+ goals margin.
Doue became the first player to be involved in 3+ goals in the UEFA Champions League final.
In the history of major European competitions, PSG-Inter is the single-game final with the highest goal margin between the two teams (five goals).
Do you know?
Unwanted record for Inter
Inter are the first team to concede five goals in a Champions League final; including the European Cup, it hadn't happened since 1962 (Benfica-Real Madrid 5-3). For the first time, a team conceded two goals in the first 20 minutes of a Champions League final.
Twitter Post
Champions!
Your 2025 UEFA Champions League winners: Paris Saint-Germain 🏆#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/4u5hxiJCpd— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 31, 2025